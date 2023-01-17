Of Kolar’s nearly 2.25 lakh voters, around 40 per cent are believed to be Vokkaligas, 20 per cent are backward castes, 15 per cent are Dalits, and 14 per cent are Muslims
The Bengal Governor Jagdish Dhankhar, who has been at loggerheads with TMC government over a range of issues, said he would like to meet Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to discuss the situation in the universities.
Thomas Jefferson, a founding father and the third President of the United States of America, is believed to have started a tradition that the Trump administration looks determined to turn its back on.
Amid calls for opposition unity to halt BJP's juggernaut, a senior TMC leader on Saturday said cobbling "some package" just to defeat the saffron party was not going to work, but the credibility, which he stated, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has.
The team also reported that there was a “sense of fear”, especially among journalists reporting from the restive area of Bastar. It further added that there was pressure from the state establishment and Police to write in their favour and not to write anything that the administration perceives to be hostile. Pressure on journalists also mounts from the Maoists’ side.
“It is the fault of the Muslim states. OIC has 56 Muslim states and only Jordan, Turkey and Lebanon are taking care of refugees. This is our responsibility to protect these refugees from Assad. This is a pity. Why Muslims are flowing to Europe and not to Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Iran or any other Muslim country,” says Muzaffer.
The JuD head, who carries a bounty of $10 million announced by the US for his role in terror activities, was set free after a Judicial Review Board of Pakistan released him for the lack of evidence.
The National Award-winning actor took a swipe at Narendra Modi asking if he was busy somewhere else. PM Modi and BJP president Amit Shah are currently campaigning in Gujarat ahead of the election to the assembly.
Dr. Khan, the head of the encephalitis ward and an assistant professor at the Pediatrics department, was removed from the post of the nodal officer at the National Health Mission in the wake of several deaths that occurred at this Medical college.
According to a series of tweets by Arunanand T A, hailing from Kochi in Kerala, he had gone to the Yercaud hill station recently and claimed that an autorickshaw charged him Rs 50 for a journey of 1.5 km.