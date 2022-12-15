UPI's single-block-and-multiple-debits feature will enable a customer to block funds in account for specific purposes that can be debited whenever needed; RBI also expands Bharat Bill Pay's payments scope
RBI MPC: After 35-basis point hike, banks are now expected to raise their external benchmark linked lending rate and marginal cost of funds-based lending rates which will make loans costlier
RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said India will continue to be among the fastest-growing major economies in the world, drawing strength from its macroeconomic fundamentals
RBI has announced measures like extending HTM limit for banks, introducing single-block-and-multiple-debits functionality in UPI, allowing resident entities to hedge their gold price risk on recognised exchanges in IFSC