In this episode of The Moneycontrol Show, we talk about common behavioral biases of investors and how to overcome them while making investment decisions. In the segment on macroeconomy, we tell you what the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill aims to achieve. And finally, will the markets continue their bull run in the coming week. Also, how should you place your bets
In this episode, we discuss mutual fund investments and guide you where to put your money. In Macro segment, Moneycontrol's Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury explains how India is the 6th largest economy today and yet the average Indian earnings are lesser in proportion to many western economies. We also get you insights into the stock markets, global and domestic triggers, and what to expect in the week ahead.The show features Chaiti Narula along with Moneycontrol's Editor - Santosh Nair and Consulting Editor, Manoj Nagpal.
In this episode, we discuss what mutual fund recategorisation and rationalization mean for you and help you with your personal Finances. In Macro segment, Moneycontrol's Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about what does the minimum support price increase mean for the overall economy and how will the state benefit by legalising gambling with low taxes across all sports. It's raining Q1 results. Infosys and TCS take centre stage. We get you weekly wrap of the market action on Dalal street and a look ahead to the coming week.The show features Chaiti Narula along with Moneycontrol's Editor - Santosh Nair and Gajendra Kothari, Director & CEO of Etica Wealth Management.
In this episode, we walk you through the do's and don'ts of income tax return filing process. The how, what, where and when of it all answered and simplified for your benefit! In the Macro segment, Moneycontrol's Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about the one year anniversary of the GST rollout. The bumpy implementation, the tax bracket contention, questions about compliance, the politics around GST. We also get you tan insight into the stock markets, global and domestic triggers, and what to expect in the week ahead. The show features Chaiti Narula along with Moneycontrol's Market Editor - Santosh Nair and Consulting Editor Manoj Nagpal.
In this episode, we tell you how to monsoon-proof yourself with the right basket of insurance policies. In the Macro segment, Moneycontrol's Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about the widened scope of eligibility for middle income group category homeowners to claim subsidy under credit linked subsidy scheme, Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana.Also part of the segment is Policy Watch, where we tell you the big macro developments that made news this week.We also get you tan insight into the stock markets, global and domestic triggers, and what to expect in the week ahead.The show features Sakshi Batra along with Moneycontrol's Market Editor - Kshitij Anand and Consulting Editor Manoj Nagpal.
In this episode, we tell you how you can achieve the goal of your child's education fund. In the Macro segment, Moneycontrol's Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury talks about the impact of Cabinet's nod of for the sops given to the sugar industry. And why US President Donald Trump is upset with India. We also get you insight into the stock markets, global and domestic triggers, and what to expect in the week ahead. The show features Sakshi Batra along with Moneycontrol Editor - Santosh Nair, and Planrupee Investment Services Founder - Amol Joshi.
In this episode we talk about how to make sure your summer vacation doesn't wreck your finances in Personal Finance segment. In Macro segment we talk about the IBC reboot and how do they empower homebuyers. RBI's rate hike for the first time in 4 years and we will also get you insights on the stock markets, factors affecting them and their performance in the week ahead. The show features Sakshi Batra along with the trio of Moneycontrol Editor Santosh Nair, Economy Editor Gaurav Choudhury and the Consulting Editor Manoj Nagpal.