Even as Muslims struggle to challenge the stereotypical portrayal in popular media and a just and equitable position in American society, CAIR is more concerned about furthering the agenda of the Islamists
India was asked to explain Nupur Sharma’s remarks by the Gulf countries led by Qatar. But now Qatar is itself platforming a hate-monger like Zakir Naik. Qatar must be politely told to deplatform and reject elements like Naik strongly
India is a civilisational state with a long history of acceptance and coexistence. It is the imposition of western model of secularism that is stirring up trouble despite it being 75 years since we sent our colonisers away
The Biden Administration has demanded a thorough investigation from the Pakistani authorities, but this time the United States hasn’t blamed Pakistan as outrightly as it did with Saudi Arabia in the Khashoggi murder case
The phenomenon is tragic for the civilised, educated and well-behaved Pakistani immigrants who themselves are a victim of their state’s misplaced priorities, but even that is a community which is fast depleting
Despite being declared an utter failure as an activist, Medha Patkar continues to remain relevant. And Fatima Babu, a retired Professor of English, can pretend to know more about the environment than experts themselves