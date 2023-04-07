Experts from Persia came to Karnataka’s Bidar and trained local artisans to create masterpieces for royal families. The Hyderabadi nizams then invited the artists to their city
The IMF suggested that Pakistan added levies and raise prices of fuel monthly to ensure enhanced revenues while approving the bailout but last month Islamabad drastically cut prices
Assembly elections result 2022: The Congress has sunk to an unbelievable low. Rahul Gandhi cannot turn around the Congress fortunes and, at best, can step down and allow a non-Gandhi to take over.
Many scientists are very hopeful that infection by Omicron after vaccination will serve as a potent booster. They say the super-immunity or hybrid immunity should protect people against severe disease.
As the race for UP assembly elections slated for early next year, heats up, the state saw a heated day with the BJP's mega rally on the launch developmental projects in Gorakhpur. The Samajwadi Party in a rally also announced its alliance with the RLD.