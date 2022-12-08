Nalin Mehta, an author and academic, is the Dean of School of Modern Media at UPES University in Dehradun, a Non-Resident Senior Fellow, Institute of South Asian Studies at the National University Singapore, and Group Consulting Editor, Network18. He is the author of The New BJP: Modi and the Making of the World’s Largest Political Party. Views expressed are personal.
A lot will be made about the BJP’s historic Gujarat win, Brand Modi and the PM’s 35 rallies in the state. Beneath the optics and the high velocity campaigning, the roots of this BJP victory lie in a deeper process of cadre-building and a painstaking brick-by-brick building of the party’s organization
While it would be too simplistic to lump all journalists and networks in one simple box, the hectoring, finger-wagging tone of the Anderson interview is broadly representative of a general mindset and trope that seems to bind much of mainstream Western media coverage of India, especially in the UK and USA.
The cultural power play and Modi’s focus on refurbishing temples are deeply intertwined with the idea of ‘New India’ itself that the prime minister heralds as a radical break with the past
This little-known and extraordinary public battle between Nehru and his own party leadership was the culmination of a larger fight for control between Nehru and the Congress’s own Hindu traditionalists
Between 2014 and 2022, Narendra Modi not only transformed the BJP into the world’s largest political party, but, along with Amit Shah, he also helmed a fundamental structural retooling of the party and its support base
Predicting elections is not an exact science, anyone can make an honest mistake. The real problem is when so-called experts persist with outdated analytical frameworks despite evidence to the contrary.
Instead of looking at new evidence carefully and responding with reasoned evidence-based critique, respected scholars have resorted to shooting the messenger and stooping to demonstrable falsehoods.