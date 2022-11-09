Looking at the present course of war between Russia and Ukraine, one cannot rule out Third World War if NATO intervenes. Russia and Ukraine should resolve the issue peacefully by employing prudent means, otherwise, Global Commons will face the gravest consequence due to the war
China has been taking advantage of the geopolitical fluidity and Central Asian countries’ vulnerability post 1991. It is a fact that both China and Russia are at loggerheads with each other over Central Asia... The Central Asian countries should pursue a multi-vectoral foreign policy to lessen their dependence on China