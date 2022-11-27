National level competitions are a good indicator of where a specific state stands. The Khelo India Youth Games 2022 (Haryana), the National Games 2022 (Gujarat) were organised in a praise-worthy manner towards providing a national platform for sporting talent, developing sport across the country
Kohli and Surya have succeeded in dictating the pace of the game during short stints at the crease. The blossoming partnership between a multiple World Cupper and a debutant is based on mutual respect for the qualities the other brings to match situations.
Ravichandran Ashwin at 36 years, Virat Kohli at 33, Mohammed Shami and Bhuvaneshwar Kumar at 32 displayed their utility in India’s epic T20 World Cup win over Pakistan at the MCG and in a canter past the Netherlands at the SCG.
Neeskens made a mark as a teenager with the famous Dutch club known for grooming young football talents, built a reputation as a versatile attacking midfielder with the La Liga team, then pursued a passion for football post-retirement by getting into coaching and is currently mentoring coaches
The sport’s governing body placed speed-breakers in the path of Indian football, till points over governance are resolved. The surprising part is about the punitive action that happened even as stakeholders in Indian football were involved in discussions with FIFA
Neeraj Chopra has pulled out of the Games owing to a groin injury, which now requires him to rest for at least 20 days, and that puts the focus largely on PV Sindhu, who will be India’s flag-bearer in Birmingham