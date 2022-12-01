CHANGE LANGUAGE
Narendra Damodardas Modi is India's 14th and current Prime Minister. He is the Member of Parliament for Varanasi. He was the Chief Minister of Gujarat from 2001 to 2014. Modi is a member of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is the first prime minister outside of the Indian National Congress to win two consecutive terms with a full majority. PM Modi led the BJP in the 2014 general election, which gave the party an astounding majority in the Lok Sabha, the first time for any single party since 1984.