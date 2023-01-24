A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a sub-editor. Nayanika is a gourmand and loves to cook and feed people. When not writing, she can be found in a grocery store, picking up ingredients for her next dish. She aims to speak for those who have no voice and empower other lives with the power she achieves in life. You can follow Nayanika on Instagram and Twitter. Below are the stories done by her.
For the Bengalis, and non-Bengalis, of Delhi and NCR, Chittaranjan Park or CR Park is one of the main hubs to witness Durga Pujo. Home to a large Bengali community, CR Park area sees a mega Durga Pujo celebration each time with magnificent pandals
From incidents of violence that were allegedly triggered by her remarks on Prophet, to ISIS bomber planning to kill her, to social media anger, Nupur Sharma continues to remain in the eye of the storm
A miracle drug to cure cancer may just be here but this is not the first time that science has found an effective treatment to something that was once considered incurable, deadly and some diseases that even had the potential to trigger mass outbreaks
Amid Supreme Court's massive order putting on hold the much contentious sedition law after Centre's about-turn on its stance, let us decode what exactly is this British-era penal law and why it keeps facing legal challenges
From tearing into China over LAC issue to his tough response to UK and US on India's stance over Russia-Ukraine crisis, Jaishankar's savage responses has often hit some countries hard
In its journey from being one of the worst hit cities in India to now being the first one to vaccinate its entire population above the age of 18 against the virus, Mumbai has seen and gone through its rather generous share of ups and downs
Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have been at loggerheads for decades over the Mekedatu dam project spearheaded by the former with regards to their share of water from the Cauvery River, which flows from Karnataka to Tamil Nadu’s delta region
The Tamil Nadu government had appointed the inquiry commission led by retired Madras HC judge Justice A Arumugasamy to probe the death of former chief minister J Jayalalithaa on September 25, 2017
Video of the incident went viral on social media in which the male passenger, identified as Absar Alam, could be seen engaged in a heated argument with the airhostess, after he allegedly behaved inappropriately with a female crew member
A new oversight committee, headed by boxer Mary Kom, has been formed to look after the day-to-day management of Wrestling Federation of India (WFI). The WFI will not be looking after its daily affairs now
DGCA last week imposed a penalty of Rs 30 lakh on Air India as well as suspended for three months the license of the pilot-in-command of the New York-Delhi flight in which a person allegedly urinated on a female co-passenger
Highlighted earlier by accused Shankar Mishra's lawyer in an interview to News18, the seating arrangement in the alleged peeing case has been explained in detail in another report now which raises several questions on the credibility of the claims
A travel vlogger, Soumil Agarwal, took to Instagram and posted about the chaos with a video, alleging that the passengers were made to cross the boarding gate after which the flight gates were shut, 'locking' the passengers up in the middle
A 30-year-old woman and her two-year-old son were killed after an under-construction pillar of the “Namma Metro" (Bengaluru Metro) collapsed on the bike they were travelling on in city's Nagawara area on Tuesday
Shankar Mishra is accused of urinating on a woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in the business class of the Air India flight from New York to Delhi on November 26 last year
Air India has issued show cause notice and grounded a pilot and four cabin crew of November 26 AI 102 flight on which a passenger had allegedly urinated on a 70-year old woman in an inebriated state
The notice dated January 3 by Heera Twins Owners' Association stated that no visitors of opposite sex are not allowed at the flats of single tenants during day or night, except direct blood relatives
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that necessary actions would be taken to save the people of the district. CM Dhami would be visiting Joshimath soon to take stock of the situation and initiate necessary actions
The IndiGo flight - 6E-1763 - was scheduled for took off from Delhi for Thailand's Phuket at 6:41 am but returned to the bay at around 7:31 am after the aircraft reported a technical glitch
The ’minority’ judgement pointed out the ’illegality’ and the ’irregularities’ in the demonetisation, Chidambaram said on Monday soon after the apex court made its verdict