Nayanika Sengupta

A Bong living out of Bengal, a home baker turned newsmaker, Nayanika covers general, national and international day-to-day news for news18.com as a sub-editor. Nayanika is a gourmand and loves to cook and feed people. When not writing, she can be found in a grocery store, picking up ingredients for her next dish. She aims to speak for those who have no voice and empower other lives with the power she achieves in life. You can follow Nayanika on Instagram and Twitter. Below are the stories done by her.

