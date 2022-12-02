CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#IndvsBang#FIFAWorldCup#BiggBoss16#FIFAGoldenBoot
News18»Byline »

Nikhil Lakhwani

Nikhil Lakhwani

Nikhil Lakhwani

Nikhil Lakhwani, Correspondent, at CNN-News18, looks after crucial beats in Delhi apart from city reporting. Bilingual professional with a knack for ground reporting, he has covered Delhi’s Covid-19 situation in terms of non-availability of oxygen beds and ventilators, exposing the company involved in a scam.