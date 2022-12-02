Nikhil Lakhwani, Correspondent, at CNN-News18, looks after crucial beats in Delhi apart from city reporting. Bilingual professional with a knack for ground reporting, he has covered Delhi’s Covid-19 situation in terms of non-availability of oxygen beds and ventilators, exposing the company involved in a scam.
JNU VC Santishree D Pandit visited SIS 1, 2 and urged students to maintain peace and harmony on the campus. The campus, meanwhile, remained peaceful, unlike the violent scenes between ideological opponents seen in the past
Those watching the BJP's poll strategy closely have observed that in just a couple of minutes, the social media or digital wing is ready with a poster or video attack against the AAP, which often finds space in TV news
“Punjab stubble is not the cause of pollution in Delhi. Rohtak, Panipat, Sonepat are contributing to Delhi's pollution...How can Amritsar's, and not Panipat’s smoke, reach Delhi,” Punjab’s agriculture minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal asked
3 ARRESTED, 1 DETAINED: The woman got calls from the 4th accused, who cops feel was blackmailing her and is being quizzed. She tried to shoot others' videos, but couldn't do it properly. The number of videos made will be known once the data is restored
The line of questioning of the accused will include the intention behind sending the purported video, the number of people the video was circulated among and whether there was any large conspiracy
A day after protests rocked the Chandigarh University campus and "non-teaching days" till September 24 was ordered, students began leaving the varsity premises as early as 7 am on Monday
The Indian sailors and at least seven other people from different countries were held captive by Yemen's Houthi rebels after they seized a UAE-flagged merchant vessel on January 2 this year
Dhami had recently announced that if the Bharatiya Janata Party retained its power then the new government would form a committee to draft a uniform civil code in the state.
Parties have activated their IT cells and are focusing on making the digital game strong as Election Commission has put restrictions on political campaigning due to Covid-19.
Suresh Chandra Tiwari, who has won from the seat 4 times, said he was assuming he would get the ticket but in case that didn't happen, he would campaign for whoever the BJP picked.