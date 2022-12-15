The 'gamosa' is worn as protective headgear while working in paddy fields, offered to elders as a mark of respect, and a must-have during ceremonial occasions such as religious events and weddings
In an audio message released a couple of days ago, Jeevan Singha, the chief of Kamtapur Liberation Organization, said 'we are fully capable of running our own state'
The Assam CM enjoyed freshly harvested and peeled pomelos prepared in a traditional recipe called 'robab tenga pitika', which is mashed fruit pulp mixed with bhut jolokia, coriander and mustard oil
Lachit Borphukan was a commander in the erstwhile Ahom kingdom and is known for his leadership in the 1671 battle of Saraighat that thwarted an attempt by the Mughals to capture Assam
At least 10 such cases have come up where either Swedish or German nationals, travelling in tribal-dominated areas, took part in religious meets forbidden on a tourist visa
Dishanso Chikro, younger brother of one of the missing person, has reached out to local Hayuliang assembly constituency MLA and Social Justice Empowerment and Tribal Affairs advisor Dasanglu Pul for help
A picture of one such alleged trip in Dibe village on September 26 went viral on social media. The village comes under the Gensi Community Development Block. As per data from 2009, 27 persons live in five households in the village
As per the preliminary report, Baruah was brought to the hospital at 2:45 pm with a complaint of continuous seizure and was immediately given treatment by the attending doctor
Residents of the apartment complex located right opposite the Assam Cricket Association Stadium or Barsapara Cricket Stadium have more than one reason to be elated on October 2
Aminul Haque, PFI’s northeast regional secretary, is among 10 detainees. He has been arrested for the second time since 2019. Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma had earlier sought ban on PFI and SFI after their alleged involvement in setting up a police station on fire in Nagaon district in May