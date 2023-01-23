The district police arrested the accused and thanked the people of Tawang and West Kameng region for their cooperation in the case
Indian Army sources denied reports of Chinese aggression and said the areas shown in the photos are several kilometres inside the Chinese territory
Tade suffered a grievous brain injury during a fight in the Wako India Seniors and Masters National Kickboxing Championship at Chennai in Tamil Nadu on Monday
According to the protesters, on July 29, the state government suspended the already-issued RPCs and asked officials to discontinue the issuance of fresh certificates