Even as the INDIA bloc progresses with plans to forge an anti-BJP front in 2024 General Elections, the Congress has found itself in a difficult position with both Punjab and Delhi units opposed to any understanding with the AAP.
The delimitation commission has decided to assign 43 seats to the Jammu region and 47 to Kashmir. Of these, nine constituencies will be reserved for Scheduled Tribes (STs) and seven for Scheduled Castes (SCs)
OP Rawat said the legislation may go a long way in facilitating remote voting for poor migrant workers, students temporarily away from home for study or employment-related exigencies, NRIs, and very old, hospitalised and infirm voters.
There will be four basic tenets for the delimiting constituencies - physical features, existing boundaries of administrative units, facilities of communication and public convenience, top sources said.
The Kishor-Pawar meeting is coincidentally taking place at a time when top Shiv Sena leaders have gone on record stating that their relationship with PM Narendra Modi was not broken even though they are not politically together now.
The trouble resurfaced after Sachin Pilot camp grew restless over allegedly not getting what they wanted in the government, following which the former deputy chief minister visited Delhi during weekend.