Based on the life of Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, who is known for his bravery during the 26/11 Mumbai attacks, the movie is not about his death but about celebrating the life he lived.
Though the film is surely not as exciting a journey back to Hogwarts as in Harry Potter Series, there are certain aspects that surely challenge the Potter fan in you.
The Batman: Christian Bale, Michael Keaton, and Ben Affleck, among others, have all played the role of Batman before Robert Pattinson, here's a look at all the actors who have essayed the role so far