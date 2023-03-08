CHANGE LANGUAGE
Nitya Thirumalai, News Editor at News18.com, writes on Indian and global politics as well as Formula 1. She was Google News Initiative-Columbia Journalism School Fellow in the inaugural Newsroom Leadership Programme in 2019. Follow her at @NitsThirumalai

