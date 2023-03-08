As per Muslim Personal Law, actor-lawyer C Shukkur and Dr Sheena's three daughters would have got only two-thirds of their father's property, with the rest going to his brothers. The couple have now re-registered their marriage under the Special Marriage Act to remedy the situation
From post-race penalties to the flip-flop on safety car finishes to delays in releasing the cost cap report for 2021, the FIA and Formula One are demanding extraordinary patience and commitment from fans, especially newer ones
As the National Herald case drops a giant question mark on the credibility of the Congress’s first family which wielded enormous political power for 70 years of Independent India, News18 takes a deep dive into the saga, from the era of Jawaharlal Nehru to that of his great-grandson Rahul Gandhi today
FIA’s ironic ban on porpoising may end up biting Mercedes in the rear wing, dragging Ferrari for good measure. Red Bull should be happy, but aren’t. And a key appointment in the FIA has added to the unease. It’s all unfolding before the Netflix cameras ahead of the British GP next week
Prince Louis and Sergio Perez. Boxed unfairly into the column of ‘spares’, these two had much of the world rooting for them recently. But one of them is making a furious break for it and it’s not the adorable four-year-old
Researchers at the National Institute for Allergies and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), which co-developed the drug, studied the immune response of 34 adult participants, young and old, from the first stage of a clinical trial.
Nearly a month after the November 3 election the 74-year-old Trump still refuses to acknowledge that he lost and has not conceded to his Democratic rival, who is busy building his incoming administration.
Expressing concerns over community transmission of COVID-19, which has claimed 10 lives so far in India, the minister said prohibitory orders will come into effect in the state from 6pm on Tuesday till March 31.
International Women’s Day: Firoza Kothari aims to provide patients with tailored surgical parts, Anu Acharya introduced Indians to the concept of genomics, repackaging it as ‘genomepatri’. Roli Mathur is the one who writes the rules of the health tech revolution with focus on ethics in new research
As on date, nearly 1.99 lakh public grievances are pending with various states while around 65,000 grievances are pending with central government ministries and departments
The tradition, referred as Masan Holi, is organised to mark Rangbhari Ekadashi. Said to be as old as Kashi itself, the spectacle is organised five days ahead of Holi and marks the onset of festivities in Uttar Pradesh’s spiritual capital
The ticket for the Hassan constituency has turned out to be a major bone of contention, as Bhavani Revanna, who had thrown her hat in the ring, has not relented despite HD Kumaraswamy making it clear that she will not be fielded
Data shows the Railways earned more than Rs 10,404 crore from ticket cancellation charges and non-cancellation of waitlisted tickets between 2019 and 2022. It earned Rs 2,901 crore from the flexi fare scheme. Withdrawal of senior citizen concessions also helped it save huge amounts
News18 has learnt that 18 mobile handsets and four SIM cards were used by Manish Sisodia between August and September 2022. What has left the investigative agencies perplexed is the fact that almost all the handsets are missing or destroyed
Kherson was under occupation for all of nine months. That was straight punishment. Its residents braved the tanks to push back the Russians. Now the punishment comes from across the river on the left bank, where the Russians are entrenched
Just as destiny pulled her into politics, it has pushed her to continue in it despite a long-harboured desire for retirement. Any retirement for the former Congress chief, however, will have to be phased and won't be absolute, especially with the 2024 Lok Sabha elections approaching
In a 17-minute video, the former chairman of the Shia Central Waqf Board who embraced Sanatan Dharma in 2021, said he was being harassed by hardline clerics and was not receiving any help from Hindu groups either
This year is politically crucial for West Bengal as the three-tier panchayat elections, perceived to be the curtain-raiser for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, are scheduled to be held in the coming months
The weather forecast suggests there may be not be any cooler days ahead. The day temperature is likely to remain above normal over many parts of northwest India by at least 5℃ to 7℃ for the next three days
The NIA is investigating the possibility of the Nepal-UP route being used by Pakistan's ISI to supply arms to gangs in India. The premises of alleged Lawrence Bishnoi-aide Kulwinder Sandhu are being searched as well
In an exclusive interview to News18, Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar said the BJP government’s budget announcement of a Ram Temple in Ramadevarabetta will have no impact in upcoming elections. Wooing the Lingayat community, he also raked up the emotional issue of Yediyurappa’s removal as CM