The total land required for the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail project is 1,392.63 hectares. 'Approximately 1,374.20 hectares (98.68%) land has been acquired,' the railway ministry’s document reads. Until July, around 1,264 hectares (90.5%) was acquired
At least 176 cases of acid attacks were reported across India in 2021, while 73 cases of attempted acid attack were registered. Between 2018 and 2021, Delhi reported 32 cases of acid attack.
While most political parties in India speak about women's empowerment, when it comes to giving them space in the political picture, the numbers show it has remained just lip service
As per the ministry documents accessed by News18, 719 of its projects across various states saw construction works on national highways getting delayed to some extent with protracted monsoon and the Covid pandemic among reasons cited
A new version of the train, Vande Bharat 2.0, was launched earlier this year. The new train was flagged off in September from Gandhinagar to Mumbai and is equipped with a range of advanced features over its predecessor
Prime Minister Modi will be flagging off a Vande Bharat Express, the sixth such train, connecting Nagpur and Bilaspur on December 11 when he visits Maharashtra. The Railways Ministry is aiming to induct at least 75 Vande Bharat trains by August 2023
BJP headquarters at Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Marg was almost deserted till around noon. Later, the crowd began to swell and started celebrating with ‘dhols’. Holding photos, cut-outs and posters of PM Modi, the workers were seen celebrating the record win in Gujarat
BJP’s Manoj Yadav said there is pro-incumbency in Gujarat because the state has seen improvement in the last 27 years. Meanwhile, party spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla said real celebration of a victory is taking responsibility given by the people forward
In a written reply, railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw told the Lok Sabha that 125 applications for development of cargo terminals under the GCT Policy have been received and 79 in-principle approvals have been granted
BJP’s national general secretary Tarun Chugh told News18 the people of Delhi have voted for BJP in more numbers and that shows there is no ‘anti-incumbency’ and that people have ‘not abandoned the BJP’ as predicted by AAP
He went on to say that if the BJP's vote share remains the same or increases in the fourth MCD election, it means that "the work done by the BJP at the MCD and at the Centre has been welcomed by the people"