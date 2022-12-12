CHANGE LANGUAGE
Pallavi Ghosh

Senior Editor, CNN-News18

Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II, and has now included the Finance Ministry and Niti Aayog in her reportage. She has also exclusively interviewed Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She tweets at @_pallavighosh.