Pallavi Ghosh has covered politics and Parliament for 15 years, and has reported extensively on Congress, UPA-I and UPA-II, and has now included the Finance Ministry and Niti Aayog in her reportage. She has also exclusively interviewed Narendra Modi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. She tweets at @_pallavighosh.
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said departure gates had been increased from 14 to 16 and boards would be displayed across gates to inform passengers of the waiting time
Many candidates and state party workers felt that the crowds and the traction could have helped, had Rahul Gandhi’s yatra crossed through at least the Congress strongholds like Saurashtra that the BJP was focusing on
Those close to Sachin Pilot say they are aware that chief minister Gehlot will not cede an inch of space to his bête noire during the Yatra, which could add to troubles between the two leaders
Not just Kharge’s Dalit background, Congress hopes his ascendance from the ranks will help clear the narrative that the Gandhis are entitled and the party is not in sync with the common man
While initially the Congress kept mum after the controversy broke over Chadha's Galwan tweet that seemingly mocked the armed forces, all restraint was forgotten once actor Akshay Kumar criticised the Gangs of Wasseypur star
The tea stall at the Vadnagar train station where Narendra Modi once used to sell tea now is a centre of attraction and the culture ministry has decided to convert it into a heritage site. AAP volunteers are now selling tea nearby, to make a point
Saurashtra is where the battle is as the Congress had won 28 seats in this belt in the previous assembly polls while the BJP tally had come down to 19 from the 30 it had won in 2012
It’s not that Ahmed Patel was considered a match to PM Modi or a strong grassroots leader beyond Bharuch and Ankleshwar but with a resurgent AAP and aggressive BJP, his presence could perhaps have added sharpness to the Congress strategy
Ajarpura dairy cooperative society has got its woman head after 75 years. With focus on tribal and rural areas, dairy business and women empowerment, the BJP has calculated that 'happy women' can be the swing factor