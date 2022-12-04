The excitement surrounding India’s G20 presidency is not just in India but among many other countries, which are increasingly looking up to India as a solution provider
Is it too farfetched to envisage a scenario where someone could have thrown a grenade or attempted a kamikaze-type drone strike or a fidayeen-style suicide mission targeting the Prime Minister?
For two decades, the US and its allies showed a dream of modern life to the people of Afghanistan. When Afghan people started embracing it, the US simply pulled the rug from beneath their feet
The present and coming generations need to decide whether they want to take the path shown by entrepreneurs who have revolutionised India’s industrial landscape, or follow anarchists and create mayhem in the name of revolution
PM Modi's vigorous defence of India’s private sector and its contribution to nation building not only reflects his statesmanship and his genuine vision for country, but is also an inspiration for millions of aspiring entrepreneurs.
Undeterred by the challenges posed by the pandemic, the government has paved the way for making India future-ready by initiating bold reforms and allocating sufficient funds for capex.
For a country, which has for long, profoundly believed in Deng Xiaoping’s philosophy of ‘hide your strength, bide your time’, and one which proficiently analyses every plan before putting it to execution, it is highly unlikely that the Sikkim incident was an act of impulse.