The former Chairman of the Ceylon Shipping Corporation and Vice Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority told News18 that the country urgently needs a new roadmap with short, medium, and long-term goals
The outcome of the elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur will not just chart the future roadmap for these states but also, in many ways, for the nation’s politics.
Much like their statues, famous people in history have feet of clay: Gandhi, Aristotle, Wagner, the list is long. So acts of vandalism and intolerance should not be allowed to take the shine off legitimate movements like 'Black Lives Matter'.
The minister introduced new slabs and reduced the tax rate for different sections of individual income up to Rs 15 lakh per annum if a taxpayer chooses to give up exemptions and deductions.
The outcome of the Delhi and Bihar elections this year may decide whether the national discourse will be dominated by themes like development and jobs or CAA and NRC in the run-up to the 2024 parliamentary polls.
In the judgement running into 1,045 pages, the apex court said a report by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) provided evidence of the remains of a building "that was not Islamic" beneath the demolished mosque.
The BJP fell far short of expectations that it would get majority on its own in both states and is now faced with a more assertive Sena, which is bargaining for a larger slice of power in Maharashtra, while the Congress is breathing down the ruling party’s neck in Haryana where young Turk Dushyant Chautala’s JJP holds the key.
The ruling party’s supporters should realise that only by stopping the vilification of past leaders from rival ranks can they ensure their own icons are treated justly in the future when power changes hands.
While the resemblance of the moon’s crater-pocked surface to some of India’s busiest roads has already been pointed out by creative citizens, what would it take to own a piece of the moon, or any extraterrestrial body? And is it even possible? Well, there is Hope.
The repercussions of India’s controversial initiative will be felt for many years and opinions are divided over its necessity and efficacy, but the complex issue of human migration beyond borders cannot be resolved by a list or a wall.
Despite giving up the Congress president’s post, rivals continue to lambaste him as Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s primary political rival while many party colleagues appear uncertain about the extent of his authority
The lawmaker and others attacked Padanath Salih, son-in-law of former union minister PM Sayeed, when they had reached their neighbourhood for intervening in a political issue during the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, said lawyers
The team successfully operated while keeping the woman's uterus and another ovary intact so that she can opt for having children in future – relieving her worries about embracing motherhood
Aspirants for tickets have been knocking on the doors of political parties to enter the election fray as Karnataka heads toward assembly polls in the next few months
Jammu and Kashmir in the coming days will see unprecedented structural changes in the deployment of security forces including reduction of Rashtriya Rifles troops as well from various areas and stationing of paramilitary forces, sources told News18
In November last year, a complaint was filed by one devotee before the registrar general of the high court along with a few pictures that showed pilgrims bringing posters of celebrities to Sabarimala Sannidhanam
While BJP leaders had been saying that the polls in the union territory may take place in the next couple of months, the Election Commission is yet to make any such official announcement
The biggest hurdle is the fact that this Ram bhakt image fits more comfortably the BJP rather than the Congress. In the case of the latter, it looks contrived and aimed at polls, the same charge it levels at the BJP
The recent arrests of senior IAS and PCS officers have even led to the latter going on a mass casual leave for five days from Monday. The PCS officers have been joined by the revenue officials
Several posters attacking Justice Rajasekhar Mantha for allegedly acting in a biased manner in favour of BJP MLA Suvendu Adhikari were put up around the judge's residence and adjacent places in Kolkata