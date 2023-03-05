At an event in J&K's Anantnag, CRPF IG MS Bhatia said that the way CRPF took extraordinary measures to protect pilgrims last year, this year too the force will perform its services, whether it is routine duty or intensive care
In an initiative to include the birds of Jammu and Kashmir in tourism sector, the bird festival is underway in the Valley in collaboration with the Department of Tourism and the Sanctuary Foundation
The former chief minister said that the youth of Jammu Kashmir have become a victim of confusion and insecurity at present and Kashmir has become like a prison for the people
The arrested hybrid militants have been identified as Tanveer Ahmad Bhat son of Ali Muhammad Bhat resident of Waghama Bijbehara and Tufail Ahmad Dar son of Ghulam Hassan Dar resident of Midora Tral. During the search, two pistols, two magazines and 15 rounds of bullets were recovered from their possession
Two militants were killed by security forces and police during a chance encounter in Thajiwara while two others were killed in a joint operation in Poshkreeri area on Wednesday
The Chaddi Mubarak had left for final darshan towards the holy cave on August 7 from Dashnami Akhara Srinagar. This year's yatra will conclude with a special puja at the holy cave on the occasion of Shravan Purnima
The DGP also said that apart from anti-national activities, the police is also keeping an eye on other increasing crimes, especially against women, as the commitment is to build a crime-free society
Mahant Dipendra Giri, quoting the Indian Meteorological Department, said that the accident took place due to incessant rains in Amarnath and the lives of pilgrims were lost