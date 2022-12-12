10-year-old Keshava's elder sister Vedasri was hospitalised when a poisonous insect in the weeds adjacent to the road bit her as she was jogging on the road in the early hours on Wednesday.
The sarpanch stopped visiting his office room after coming to know about the visit of a skunk to his workplace. Following his footsteps, the secretary of the sarpanch has been just visiting the Panchayat office building and completing his work by sitting in another chair instead of the regular chair.
According to a popular belief, mental illness can be cured at the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple if tied with iron chains in and around temple premises for 20 to 40 days