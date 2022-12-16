Horoscope Today, 16 December, 2022: For a Taurus, you may connect with an old friend and that may be therapeutic.
Oracle Speaks, December 15: Memories are likely to rule the day for those with Capricorn zodiac sign, while a person from the opposite sex may attract Scorpio's attention
Oracle Speaks, December 14: A good suggestion from an outsider will save a lot of precious time for Pisces, while Leo should not miss a chance to collaborate with someone new today
Horoscope Today, 13 December, 2022: For a Taurus, you must try and stick to the fundamentals that you've been practising
Horoscope Today, 12 December, 2022: For a Taurus, the energies of the day indicate mixed feelings. This may keep you slightly confused and stationery.
Oracle Speaks, 11 December, 2022: A prompt response from an old friend is likely to make Taurus day, while charming attitude might take Scorpio places
The number 1 is the number of expression and combination for teachers. It is important to express verbally with the students or audience at the level to make the subject understanding.
Horoscope Today, 10 December, 2022: For a Taurus, a hectic day with work and personal life on a move. The energies guide towards a relatively quiet second half of the day
Horoscope Today, 09 December, 2022: For a Taurus, a deviation in performance may not be tolerated by the management, you may have been cautioned earlier.
Horoscope Today, 08 December, 2022: For a Taurus, a long distance relationship may get a little entangled. However, this is a very temporary phase.
Oracle Speaks, 07 December, 2022: For an Aquarius, there may not be too many solutions that you may be able to come up with.
Horoscope Today, 06 December, 2022: For a Taurus, if something is not meant for you, you must let go. Health issues must not be ignored
Oracle Speaks, 05 December, 2022: A casual effort might not give serious results especially as anticipated by those with Scorpio sun sign
Oracle Speaks, 4 December, 2022: Scorpio may have trust issues with people; Someone who's attracted to Leo may try to contact
Horoscope Today, 3 December, 2022: A Aquarius may feel attracted to some new sports activity; Pisces may not be in a mood to appreciate surprises