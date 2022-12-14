Poornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for over a decade on civic and political issues in Tamil Nadu. She has been helming the Chennai bureau for the channel for years now. A true-blue Chennaiite, she did her graduation in biotechnology, and post-graduation in TV journalism from Asian College of Journalism. She taught business journalism briefly at a women’s college in Chennai. Follow her @nimumurali
For Palaniswami, who holds all the AIADMK aces, reinducting Sasikala, and probably sharing power — not just with her but some other leaders from her family — would amount to dismantling all the consolidation he has done since February 2017
Since September 2017, when Panneerselvam merged his faction with Palaniswami’s, he’s been an uneasy member of the AIADMK bandwagon, reluctant to totally support Palaniswami but largely unempowered to conduct fresh revolts within the party
In over three months of protests now, Sri Lanka has evolved a totally new demographic niche in the ‘protesters’. What began on April 10 in the gathering of hundreds of people in a spontaneous expression of anger has solidified into a movement
The lives of the general populace silently suffering do not contrast much with those of protesters, stationed at Galle Face for months, screaming hoarsely for the Rajapaksas to step down. They know that the crisis will worsen before it gets better
The crisis of AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam deepened on Wednesday midnight, forcing him to move an urgent hearing against a single-judge order refusing the put off the General Council meeting tipped to elevate Palaniswami as the leader of the party
As the party’s General Council meet expelled O Panneerselvam from the primary membership and his post of treasurer, the defiant leader said his rival Edappady K Palaniswami has no right to show him the door and rather announced the 'expulsion' of the latter from the party
The embattled AIADMK leader is facing a threat to his Coordinator position. Clearly, within the party, his political equity is waning. But he vows that the cadre will stand by him
EK Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam may have to inevitably address the question of unified leadership soon, before the spectre of erosion of political brand equity begins to haunt the party
Ex-AIADMK minister has told senior leaders about BJP garnering power in Tamil Nadu... While state BJP chief K Annamalai has affronted some with his leadership style, he has managed to draw party towards the central political narrative in the state
In an exclusive interview to News18, former minister Namal Rajapaksa laments that crisis-hit Sri Lanka does not have a PM or government in place two days after his father Mahinda Rajapaksa resigned from the top job