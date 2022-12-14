CHANGE LANGUAGE
Poornima Murali, Senior Special Correspondent at CNN-News18, has reported for over a decade on civic and political issues in Tamil Nadu. She has been helming the Chennai bureau for the channel for years now. A true-blue Chennaiite, she did her graduation in biotechnology, and post-graduation in TV journalism from Asian College of Journalism. She taught business journalism briefly at a women’s college in Chennai. Follow her @nimumurali