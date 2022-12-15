Shivamogga MP Raghavendra said CM Basavaraj Bommai and BS Yediyurappa are travelling every part of Karnataka to strengthen the organisation… He also said the Veerashaiva-Panchamasali Lingayats should get the reservation demanded by them by December 19
News18 has accessed the presentation which said the country was seeing high growth (7%) and moderate inflation (6.9%). It said the Congress governments always had higher inflation, with the number at 8.4% during the Manmohan Singh government
At the BJP parliamentary meeting, PM Modi also stressed the need for India to showcase itself on an international platform like the G20, which it is hosting for a year
Ajay Bhatt, MoS, defence ministry, said the opposition has been irresponsible in asking for discussion on the India-China face-off in Tawang. A senior party leader said the clashes are happening because the Modi government decided to push back
Contesting for the third time in a row, Harsh Sanghavi polled a high vote share of 82% from Majura in the 2022 Gujarat Assembly elections. The central leadership is expected to back him for more responsibility in the new government
Sources said when the CM of Uttarakhand was replaced, there was a plan to change the Himachal CM, but it was not executed. In Delhi, in the previous civic polls, every councilor was changed to beat anti-incumbency, but it was not done this time
Many leaders believe that while civic polls are no indication of the BJP’s future in the union territory, a majority of them agreed that the party cadre was demotivated and booth management collapsed on the day of polling
The state units of the BJP have been asked to strengthen their organisation and focus on booth-level cadre, along with completing tasks allocated to them by the central leadership, sources said
Other issues that have apparently worked in favour of the saffron party are the AAP government's liberal liquor policy and the leaked prison videos of Satyendar Jain
The group in question is Team Modi Support Sangh (TMSS), an organisation that started in 2015 from Uttar Pradesh with the sole objective of aiding the BJP in elections by using its presence in various assembly constituencies
Nearly 150 office bearers from across country are helping in the Gujarat election campaign where each district has got a South Indian in-charge, and every assembly has a north Indian and South Indian duo working to support women
As part of the ‘Overseas BJP’, 80 Gujaratis have been working on a three-pronged strategy –communication via social media, arranging a family call with their relatives in their respective villages and addressing the targeted groups