CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#BiggBoss16#CricketLive#Budget2023#IndvsNZ
News18»Byline »

Pranshu Mishra

Pranshu Mishra

Pranshu Mishra

Pranshu Mishra, Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief for CNN-News18, has over 20 years of bilingual experience across both print and broadcast journalism. His analysis of socio-political dynamics in UP has given a unique perspective to the discourse on religious and caste realities in India’s most populous state. He was nominated for an International Leadership Visitors Program (IVLP) by the US Embassy and participated in their ‘Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists – Media in the Age of Disinformation’ in January 2020.

author

    No Content Found.