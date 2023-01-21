Pranshu Mishra, Uttar Pradesh Bureau Chief for CNN-News18, has over 20 years of bilingual experience across both print and broadcast journalism. His analysis of socio-political dynamics in UP has given a unique perspective to the discourse on religious and caste realities in India’s most populous state. He was nominated for an International Leadership Visitors Program (IVLP) by the US Embassy and participated in their ‘Edward R. Murrow Program for Journalists – Media in the Age of Disinformation’ in January 2020.
The BJP MP was at the inauguration of Senior National Open Ranking Wrestling Tournament organised by Indian Wrestling Association at Gonda, with posters at venue prominently carrying his picture
There is no doubt that throughout his social, political journey spanning nearly five decades, Mulayam Singh Yadav was tempered into steel through unprecedented struggle, a strong resolve to succeed, and an uncanny ability to forge alliances and friendships
In the capacity of being the Member of Parliament from Varanasi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been probably the single biggest influence in the region since the 2014 general election. The party’s performance in the region is also linked to the impact of ‘Brand Modi’.
A strong BSP can ensure a triangular fight in an election that has so far been seen as a bipolar one between the BJP and the Samajwadi Party. A triangular fight can mean a split of the anti-BJP votes.
Though fervour around the Ram Mandir-associated Hindutva has been lowered with the BJP’s decision not to field Yogi Adityananth from Ayodhya, the party will hope that the ongoing construction of the Ram temple will be the glue needed for voters not just in the district but also the nearby region to stick with it.
In 2017, the BJP had won 50 of the 59 seats spread across the regions of Awadh, Rohelkhand and Bundelkhand, one seat was won by BJP ally Apna Dal, four by SP and two each by the Congress and the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP).
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi talks about key issues, from controversy over CM Channi’s 'UP ke bhaiya' remark to being confident about forming governments in Punjab, Goa and Uttarakhand.
As the election moves out of the Muslim-Jat equations, it is back to the traditional caste fault lines in phase three, in a region where BJP’s new caste arithmetic demolished traditional Mandal politics in 2017.
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: The Muslim population in the state is estimated to be around 20%, with a larger presence in West UP. Yogi Adityanath has made clear that the party will play the Hindutva card aggressively.
Uttar Pradesh elections 2022: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) clearly can have an edge over its rivals, given its dominance in organisational capacities as well as digital infrastructure. The Samajwadi Party (SP) is on a sticky wicket due to a weak social media policy.
Kamandal vs Mandal have been on opposite ends of the political spectrum, but over the past decade, the BJP seems to have learned to synthesise the two. As elections approach, can it still hold the two in good harmony?