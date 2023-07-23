Whatever is happening in Manipur is unprecedented even for the most disturbed state in the Northeast. For West Bengal, it's normal. Here election means widespread violence
Violence has been an integral part of West Bengal. The state witnessed the gravest of grave crimes, including mass murders, over the decades. All were normalised, trivialised, forgotten
Assembly Election results: The broad difference that Narendra Modi’s BJP brought in Indian politics is the introduction of accountability in delivery.
Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee will be remembered for daring to script a brief turnaround in Bengal’s declining industrial fortunes since the end of 1960s and paying a price for it.
Mamata Banerjee may have won the battle, but there are too many on the other side who wanted the BJP to win. Loyalties once lost, rarely return.
It is debatable if Abbas Siddiqui's ISF will get any seat. However, he may dictate results in a number of seats.
Narendra Modi’s critics feel the temple visits would help him consolidate the Hindu votes in West Bengal during the ongoing election season.
The jury is out whether the TMC can harvest gains from the sudden and overt embracement of Hindutva.