Albanese is also expected to watch the India-Australia cricket test match with Prime Minister Narendra Modi before heading for Mumbai to engage with the business community and later to Delhi for bilateral talks
The consortium shall deal with the possibility and feasibility of exploring indigenous therapies in the already-approved trials and any negotiation or arrangement to be entered into with the companies who already have approved therapies for rare diseases in India
The top court said the object of a provision for grant of compassionate employment is to enable the family of the deceased employee to tide over the sudden crisis due to the death of the bread-earner which left the family in penury and without any means of livelihood
Japan's Meteorological Agency and the Pacific Tsunami Warning Center issued tsunami advisories shortly after the quake in Taiwan. However, both later updated their alerts stating there was no threat of high waves
Pratap Sarangi who is among 12 MPs who resigned from the cabinet earlier today extended "profound gratitude" to PM Modi for allowing him to serve in the Council of Ministers for over two years.
Increase in the number of unplanned pregnancies, unsafe abortions and the rise in the number of STIs serve as a significant barrier for achieving the nation's goal of sustainable development for the youth.
The victim, Sati Sahu, was killed by her husband, Pavan Thakur, some 1-2 months before her body parts were dumped in a water tank in his house in Uslapur, Bilaspur, police said
The Aam Aadmi Party has claimed that arrested Delhi minister Manish Sisodia is being mentally harassed by the CBI and being forced to sign a paper listing all allegations in the excise policy scam
A group of Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists allegedly barged into the office of Malayalam news channel Asianet News and intimidated the staff over a 'fake' news report telecast about the sexual assault of school children
Chief Minister of Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the swearing-in ceremony for Tripura would take place on March 8, while in Meghalaya and Nagaland, it will be held on March 7
The CBI had requested three additional days of custody for Sisodia after his three-day remand expired, stating the senior AAP leader is "still non-cooperative" and "needs to be confronted"
Seema Pujani, First Secretary at the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, criticised Pakistan for its "cruel policy" of enforced disappearances, which has affected the people residing in Balochistan province and other places
The opposition parties are pushing for a wider consensus on the 'law and order crisis' emerging in Punjab due to activities by chief of 'Waris Punjab De' organisation, Amritpal Singh
BJP Meghalaya Chief Ernest Mawrie grabbed headlines earlier this month after he stated there are "no restrictions in eating beef" in the state and admitted that he consumes the meat
Jetpack suits were recently procured by the Indian Army as part of emergency measures to enhance its surveillance and combat capabilities in sensitive border areas, including the northern Ladakh border with China
Foreign ministers of almost all G20 countries, including Japan's Hayashi Yoshimasa, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, China's Qin Gang and Canada's Melanie Joly, are set to attend the meetings at the Rashtrapati Bhavan Cultural Centre (RBCC)