When it comes to schemes and institutions for the benefit of religious minority community, Muslims in particular, the present government is continuing and expanding the policies of previous governments that were often accused of pandering to the minorities
The record seizure of cash and kind reported ahead of polling in Himachal Pradesh and Gujarat reveals the muck in the electoral politics. The battle against corruption cannot be won without making elections less expensive and political funding more transparent
Jay Bhattacharjee’s ‘Resurgent Bharat and Other Essays’ packs the punch against Lutyens Zone parasites with biting humour and sarcasm