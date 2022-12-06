This is the first time in the history of independent India that a prime minister has presented not only a blueprint with instructions on how we can change our status from developing to developed, but has also put an end-date to the plan — 2047 or India@100
It has become impossible for the world to ignore India; for it is India which is turning out to be an alternative to China to provide not only goods – both essential as well as non-essential but also skilled labour and services
The WHO has lost all credibility in protecting the world and has merely become a sound-piece for the Chinese political leadership, protecting and insulating China at every opportunity