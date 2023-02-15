CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी
বাংলা
मराठी
ગુજરાતી
ಕನ್ನಡ
தமிழ்
മലയാളം
తెలుగు
ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
اردو
অসমীয়া
ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :
Reel Awards 2023
Entertainment News
Live Cricket
Trending News
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Home
Movies
Cricket
India
Showsha
Politics
World
Education
Business
Buzz
Opinion
Photos
Videos
Explainers
Web Stories
Tech
Auto
Lifestyle
Health
Travel
Food
Sports
Markets
Tax
Cryptocurrency
Savings and Investments
Breaking News
AQI
Power Circuit
Elections
Movie Reviews
City News
Astrology
Latest
Reel Awards 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Bigg Boss
Web Stories
Explainers
Covid-19
Sports
Tech
Auto
Latest
Reel Awards 2023
Ind vs Aus
Lifestyle
Bigg Boss
Web Stories
Explainers
Covid-19
Sports
Tech
Auto
News18
»
Byline
»
Purnendu Mondal
Purnendu Mondal
author
India
February 15, 2023, 10:38 IST
Howrah Artist Pays Homage to Martyrs in Pulwama Attack Through Powerful Micro Art
Extremists turned the day of love into a bloody black day. Since then, three years have passed.
Load More
Load More
No Content Found.
Photogallery
Hardik Pandya And Natasa Stankovic Renew Wedding Vows In Dreamy Ceremony, Check Out The Couple's Pictures From Udaipur
9
PHOTOS
Gauri Khan, Shahid Kapoor, Bipasha Basu, Sunny Leone, Dia Mirza, Shilpa Shetty Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About
20
PHOTOS