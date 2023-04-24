With the WC less than five weeks away, the next fortnight will give India the opportunity to iron out the kinks at the dress rehearsal so that they aren’t found muffing their lines when it matters the most
On Sunday when Virat Kohli takes the field against Pakistan in the Asia Cup, he will become just the second cricketer to make a hundred international appearances in all three formats. That speaks not just to his longevity but also the workload he has had to shoulder since playing his first game for the country in August 2008.
India were well ahead on points at stumps on the third day, holding an overall lead of 257 with seven wickets standing. They had the opportunity to bat England out of the contest with a little bit of common sense and a little more application
It hasn’t come as a surprise to anyone even remotely invested in cricket that, of the generation succeeding the golden era of Indian batsmanship, Kohli is the first to the 100-Test mark.
That they came in an age of stifling bio-secure bubbles, a fallout of the raging pandemic that still shows little signs of abating, makes India’s Test march through 2021 even more compelling.
WTC's uniqueness lies in the fact that the finalists aren’t decided for two years, that matches unfold in potentially nine countries, and that over a period of time, all nine protagonists are subjected to sustained pressure.