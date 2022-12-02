The court noted that it would be inappropriate to accept a challenge against the use of e-vehicles in present times of advancement and technology, and a discernible shift towards EVs
The High Court upheld the order of the Ethics Officer banning Kiran Powar to play cricket for a year while noting that the punishment imposed was not sparingly disproportionate. Powar was removed from the MCA council by the Ethics Officer for conflict of interest
The family court rejected the application of interim maintenance on the grounds that she had higher educational qualification and had made a declaration on social media that she had secured a job in London
The HC said petitioner was a member of a disciplined force entrusted with guarding a plant of public importance and he was found to be in deep slumber while on night duty
The high court rejected the bail plea of the applicant who was booked under different FIRs for forging his medical certificate of practice and for treating patients during Covid even though he was not a doctor
The High Court granted bail to the 21-year-old man booked for having 'forced intercourse' with the 15-year-old, while stating that she had voluntarily accompanied the applicant
The high court directed the state to file a comprehensive report on the menace of vehicle parking on both sides of the road. Last year, a fire broke out in Tilak Nagar and emergency vehicles could not reach the spot due to vehicles parked on both sides of the road
The High Court allowed the marriage hall owner, facing threat of closure, to conduct wedding functions on scheduled dates subject to the petitioner depositing a sum of Rs 3 lakh
During a raid, it was found that the priest was in possession of 10 kg of cannabis (ganja) and another 31.445 kg of it was cultivated by him. He was also found in possession of two antlers and the skin of deer in the temple math