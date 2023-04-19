In 2002, China accounted for 3.9% of India's total imports, but by 2022, this figure had surged to 15.4%. Conversely, India's exports to China have experienced lacklustre growth, with their share of the total exports increasing marginally from 2.2% in FY02 to 5.0% in FY22
The issue of ‘betrayal of mandate’, nepotism and corruption charges against Lalu Prasad’s family, the chief minister’s old statements, JD(U)-RJD contradictions will provide enough ammunition to the BJP for political fireworks as it looks to corner erstwhile ‘Bade Bhai’ Nitish Kumar
While Samajwadi Party (SP) kept its Muslim-Yadav or M-Y support base intact in this poll, it’s the Bharatiya Janata Party’s M-Y or Mahila + Yojana (women + government schemes) that possibly helped the saffron party pass with flying colours.
BJP’s candidate from Tiloi in Amethi, Mayankeshwar Sharan Singh, is the richest candidate in this phase with declared assets of over Rs 58 crore, while Hira Mani, an independent candidate from Partapur in Prayagraj, has total assets of just Rs 8,000.
Till June 20, while Maharashtra, the state worst affected state by Covid-19, had administered 2.77 crore doses, Uttar Pradesh with 2.56 crore inoculations was at the second spot.