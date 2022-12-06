The balance of Rs 160.55 crores of the day’s disbursal, will be deposited towards interest subvention into the bank accounts of 8,22,411 small, marginal and actual cultivators and horticulturists
The Chief Minister directed the officials to examine all hostels and equip them with necessary facilities while putting in efforts to fill the vacancies of Class-IV posts in post-matric hostels
Addressing the party cadre at the BJP reception meeting in Begumpet Airport premises, PM Modi said people showed their confidence in BJP with the Munugode by election
Tribal couple Vetti Mallaiah and Adi belonged to the Kothamedapalli village of the Khammam district. Their third daughter, three-year-old Sukki died after suffering from fever and fits when she was undergoing treatment at the Khammam District Hospital (KDH)
K Chandrasekhar Rao urged the judiciary and all constitutional institutions in the country to go through the video and take action against the actual culprits behind the alleged horse-trading.