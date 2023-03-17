All right-thinking intellectuals need to join forces and expose this Marxist Parivar. In the long run, however, it can happen only through resetting the education policy
The RSS Sarsanghchalak, through his speech, has presented an integrated view of the issues that confront our nation and how to face them to fulfil the destiny that Supreme Being has blessed Bharat with
RSS could discern the seeds of separatism being sown during this time with mischief being played to divide the society that never was divided and never thought in terms of separate Hindu and Sikh identities
A priori condition for UCC is that State must have the will to enforce it on all. If there are communities bent upon forcing their own beliefs over Constitution, UCC will become counter-productive.
Institutionalisation of Hinduphobia is real. The latest attempt in the US to introduce ‘caste’ as a category for admitting Indians in universities is part of a Hinduphobia campaign.
This mosque was designed and constructed in accordance with the Hindu art and architecture. Another special feature is that it may be the only one that faces east, while all other mosques face west towards Mecca.