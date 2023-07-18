Freebies are not just fiscally ruinous, but also have other baneful consequences. Punjab, for instance, has not just emptied the state exchequer but also harmed soil because excessive groundwater is drawn using electric tube-wells
Only the unionists can tell us how a strike helps workers, farmers, and people. Ordinary people, unlike the opulent, earn money when they work in factories, fields, offices
The worst effect of Left intellectual hegemony was that generation after generation was indoctrinated with the calamitous socialist doctrines, especially its economic interpretations.