While Siddaramaiah said the formation of a sub-committee isn't enough, CM Bommai said the Congress didn't even have the guts to open the Sadashiva commission report when they were in power
In Bengaluru, Kannada activists protested at Mysore Bank. They gave a deadline of 2 days to the state government to take action against pro-Maharashtra outfits for vandalizing state buses
The latest trigger for the festering issue to come to another full-blown controversy was Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde on November 21 appointing a ministerial committee to monitor the Maharashtra-Karnataka border row and track the court case on the Belagavi border dispute.
Another attraction of this grand procession will also be 62-year-old Arjun, the eldest one among all nine elephants out of fourteen selected for this year which will lead the march from the front while the other five elephants will follow him. Abhimanyu along with two female elephants will be positioned behind them
Hindu Janajagruti Samiti and other Hindutva groups in Karnataka have alleged that the money earned from the halal meat business is used for anti-national activities. Thus, Hindus should not buy goods from those who do not respect the Constitution
The NECF urged the Hindu Religious Institutions and Charitable Endowment Department to stop such 'illegal practices' in the interest of general public and also requested the Department to comply with the letter within 15 days.
Veteran RV Deshpande was dropped after he allegedly disagreed with Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar’s demand to mobilise 5,000 people from his constituency
In Yelahanka, an altercation broke out between BBMP officials and an institute’s administration; high-voltage drama was witnessed at Nalapad Academy where the Congress MLA demanded an explanation from the officials for initiating the demolition
The forest department officials in Chamarajanagar along with the district administration launched a special initiative titled 'Jana Vana Sethu' a few weeks ago and had pledged to provide vehicles for pregnant women and children