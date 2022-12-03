Angela Hill, currently ranking in 12th at the UFC strawweight division, intends to get a winning streak going and get in contention for the title by beating Emily Ducote
UFC Light Heavyweight Dominick Reyes believes he can become a force to be reckoned with, thanks to training camp with Glover Texeira and Alex Pereira
Mark O. Madsen believes he can be in contention for the title if he continues his winning streak, by beating Grant Dawson
In an Exclusive interview with News18.com, UFC Fighter Randy Brown talks about his roots, his entry into MMA, perfecting his craft and becoming a Top-15 ranked UFC Fighter
Cory Sandhagen in an exclusive interview describes his journey to being an MMA fighter, his role models, his thoughts on UFC judge's decisions and more