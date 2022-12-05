76 per cent of Indian and 84 per cent of African study abroad aspirants are primarily worried about racial discrimination, while 79 per cent of Thailand and 75 per cent of Sri Lankan respondents cite physical violence as their primary safety concern.
With a high enrolment of students, and a limited number of teachers clubbed with additional programmes such as the Deshbhakti curriculum to the Happiness curriculum -- Delhi government school teachers are burnt out. Hundreds of schools have vacant principals' posts leaving administrative jobs too for teachers.
Everyone should have a better basic understanding of the law. This can help many people to fight for their rights in their day-to-day life. For this schools should also teach students more about the law in their curriculum, said the topper.
Even though most universities and colleges do not have ICCs, there is a lack of action against defaulters. While UGC gives lower marks to colleges without ICC in NIRF ranking, stricter measures are not taken against them.
In 2020-21, of the total number of children studying in Classes 1 to 8 (18,78,75490) across India, only 0.96 per cent of students (18,05,343) were CWDs. Girls with disabilities are the worse hit.