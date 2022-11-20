The 2022-23 I-League season is slated to be arguably the most important in recent memory with the winners having a chance to gain promotion to the top-tier Indian Super League, subject to fulfilling the club licensing criteria
ATK Mohun Bagan defeated NorthEast United FC 2-1 as both coaches Marco Balbul and Juan Ferrando agreed that bottom-placed side not deserve to be there in the Indian Super League points table
ATK Mohun Bagan and East Bengal managers lauded the fans for filling the stands at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan in the Kolkata derby
Chennaiyin FC coach Thomas Brdaric was pleased with his side’s comeback win over ATK Mohun Bagan as Juan Ferrando pointed to the penalty as the turning point of the clash