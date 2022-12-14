Rohini Swamy, Associate Editor at News18, has been a journalist for nearly two decades in the television and digital space. She covers south India for News18’s digital platform. She has previously worked with the India Today Group, ABP and ThePrint. She loves her work, food and travel -- in the same order. Follow her @Rohini_Swamy
It is interesting to note that an ‘auspicious time’ was chosen for Udayanidhi’s induction though his father and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Stalin has maintained that he is an atheist in line with the DMK’s ideals
The ruling BJP has launched its Jan Sankalpa Yatra in Oct. The Opposition JD(S) has launched ‘Pancharatna Yatra’ led by former CM H D Kumaraswamy, while the Congress has finalised its yatras by former CM Siddaramaiah and KPCC president DK Shivakumar
Sadhguru launched the Score for Soil campaign on December 5, World Soil Day, and has encouraged people to post a video of what they think was the best football shot with the hashtag #ScoreForSoil
“If you decide to have children, then it is a 20-year project, which is if they do well. If not, then it is a lifetime project. If you are not ready to take the responsibility of this project, then don’t have children,” Sadhguru advised
The daughters of two Telugu political stalwarts — K Chandrashekar Rao (TRS) and late YS Rajasekhara Reddy (Congress) — have been exchanging political barbs on public and social media platforms
Karnataka expects to win the case pending in the Supreme Court in its favour based on the merits, said legal experts working closely on the case that is scheduled to come up in the apex court on November 30
Each card had an invisible QR code and the gamblers would wear a special lens in one of their eyes to scan the codes. This would help them detect the type of card in the hand of the other players and make the right moves to win the game
What works for ELCITA may not optimally work for a city as big as Bengaluru. ELCITA is a privately-run township, but in Bengaluru city, the stakeholders are much larger and the issues are much more varied
Explained: The timing of this border row that has been unresolved for several years is important as it presents itself as a political point to both warring states on two counts — Karnataka assembly elections to be held in early 2023, and the upcoming Supreme Court hearing on the issue