The 10-rupee chicken biryani at Srinagar Habra is a popular option among local school students and residents
In 1996, he last tasted the Indian Olive Chutney. When Jaidev is eating with his hand, the sister is curious, she asks to his brother when the olive chutney in my hand is so popular, how long he can keep this olive nut in his mouth?
Apart from idols and pandal darshan, the 'free shopping mall' has become a centre of special attraction for people. According to the entrepreneurs, they have built a temporary tent next to the mandap.
Bankim Chakraborty is a teacher, the people of the area know him by 'Gachh Dadu'. He made his life's resolution of planting abundant trees.
The Vaidya family of Chandpara in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal stood apart for breaking away from convention.