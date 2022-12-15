Rupashree Nanda, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, has over 15 years of experience in TV journalism. She covers Aam Aadmi Party, Left, agriculture, rural development, labour, food and public distribution and consumer affairs. She has reported on the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict zones in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the Anna Hazare agitation in Delhi, elections in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Her debut documentary ‘Harvest of Hunger’ won two National Awards for Best Investigative Documentary and Best Editing. She has won the Chameli Devi Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person in 2007, and the Ramnath Goenka Award for Uncovering India Invisible in 2012. Follow her @rupashreenanda
The AAP had campaigned fiercely in Gujarat, with party chief Arvind Kejriwal visiting the state almost every week post April and had expressed hopes of a stellar performance or at the least, beat the Congress to the third position
"In the first cabinet, we will make electricity free from March 1, we will end corruption, we will provide a toll-free number for filing bribery complaints and take action immediately," says Isudan Gadhvi, AAP's CM face in Gujarat
Mann has issued a series of directions, including an immediate review of existing licences issued. No new licences would be issued, unless the district collector is satisfied that the circumstances are extraordinary
The AAP has re-calibrated its strategy and got its star campaigners -- Bhagwant Mann, Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha -- who were focusing completely on Gujarat to campaign in Delhi
Gadhvi has been one of Gujarat’s most popular TV journalists and anchors. His show ‘Mahamanthan’ on VTV News would run from 8-9pm but was stretched to 9.30pm on popular demand
Isudan Gadhvi, a former anchor and journalist, is pitted against Gopal Italia, who was once a crucial part of the Patidar Andolan. However, AAP insists that the real fight is only against the BJP
Gujarat elections: AAP strategists believe going to elections with a declared name for chief minister would bolster its chances by instilling confidence amongst people. The strategy, however, had worked in Punjab but did not yield results in Goa and Uttarakhand
The timing of Kejriwal's currency appeal comes on the day when Mallikarjun Kharge was officially anointed as the new Congress president, and after the mega Diwali celebrations in Ayodhya in which PM Modi participated
NCW chief Rekha Sharma said Italia’s supporters were creating ruckus outside her office, whereas the AAP Gujarat chief alleged, before his detention, that Sharma was ‘threatening’ to arrest him. Italia was let off around 5.30 pm on Thursday after formalities regarding the NCW complaint were completed
Sources indicate that Gautam, who quit as a Delhi minister after being caught in a huge row over his presence at a recent religious conversion event, has not received any message from AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal directly. The only AAP leader in touch with him was deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia
The president of the Buddhist Society of India said that AAP minister Rajendra Pal Gautam was present at the event, which has triggered a controversy, as a Jai Bhim convener. He also said that 10 crore people will embrace Buddhism in 2025 in mass conversion