Rupashree Nanda, Senior Associate Editor at CNN-News18, has over 15 years of experience in TV journalism. She covers Aam Aadmi Party, Left, agriculture, rural development, labour, food and public distribution and consumer affairs. She has reported on the Covid-19 pandemic, conflict zones in Chhattisgarh and West Bengal, the Anna Hazare agitation in Delhi, elections in Punjab, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha. Her debut documentary ‘Harvest of Hunger’ won two National Awards for Best Investigative Documentary and Best Editing. She has won the Chameli Devi Award for Outstanding Woman Media Person in 2007, and the Ramnath Goenka Award for Uncovering India Invisible in 2012. Follow her @rupashreenanda