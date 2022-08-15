The year 2022-23 is going to be an extraordinary year for India and, indeed, for the world because India has the leadership for G20 Summit this year... The narrative has to shift towards human wellbeing. This is the greatest contribution that India can make
It is very important to understand that farmers do not enjoy throwing fertilisers... They are throwing it because soil is in such a condition that if you do not put enough fertiliser, nothing will come out of it. So, do not go about advocating different types of farming
If we create vegetation, it will hold water, and the rivers will be replenished. If we spread this awareness to everyone in the country, arrive at a common policy, and start the implementation, it will be a huge and successful step for the future of our nation and for the wellbeing of generations to come.
If you want the next generation to live a rich life – not in terms of the stock market or their bank balance but in terms of the life that is throbbing within them – what is important is clean air, pure water and nutritious food. For all these to become possible, there must be strength in the soil.
If billions of Martian locusts landed here and began to cut through all our trees, turn our soil into deserts, and suck the water out of our rivers – we would have definitely exterminated them. But the problem is not alien locusts. The problem is us.