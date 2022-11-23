Some say Motha’s rise may result in counter-polarisation among the majority Bengalis and this may benefit the ruling BJP, which has been grappling with factionalism and anti-incumbency
With the rise of the BJP in Tripura in the last decade, both the Congress and the CPI(M) have seen erosion in their voter bases
Being a Bengali-dominated party, the TMC believes that it can gain the support of the significant Bengali — both Hindus and Muslims — population of Assam
TMC affairs in Tripura are mostly managed by leaders from West Bengal. The party still doesn’t have a proper organisation even in most Bengali-dominated areas of the state