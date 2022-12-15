For years now, Arjun the bowler has hogged most of the limelight and his skills with the bat have rather gone unnoticed. But for the left-hander, he always had belief in his batting abilities.
Coach Subroto Banerjee was pleased that Arjun's runs came against a side that has bowlers who have played India A and IPL, and have won the Ranji Trophy in the past
Saurashtra are more than a cricket team. It’s a well-oiled unit, more like a big family which stays together, hunts together and in their case, dominates the domestic circuit together
In an exclusive interaction with cricketnext.com, the youngster throws light on what he did to bat long and big this season, how he managed to cut the outside noise, the role of R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal in his growth as a bowler, and more.
Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, and KL Rahul are already there and you have someone like Shubman Gill, who has been mighty impressive in the limited opportunities he has got. Already waiting in the wings are Prithvi Shaw and Yashasvi Jaiswal
The ever-consistent Karnataka and Saurashtra are joined by hungry underdogs Assam and Maharashtra, who have been scoring heavily this season and have managed to post a total in excess of 300 on five occasions
Sanju’s childhood coach is not losing sleep over lack of game time or the batter losing his prime years on the bench. He empathises with his ward and wants him to take inspiration from Suryakumar Yadav
Assam, in particular, have been very consistent and ended as joint-second in a group featuring the likes of Karnataka, Vidarbha, Delhi, and Rajasthan. Jammu and Kashmir on the other hand finished Group D in the second position and qualified for the pre-quarters.
It is high time India take a dynamic approach to deal with the changing T20I landscape and looks at IPL's model of talent scouting. Also, to start with, selectors from each zone and one chairman, and the same old drill are something which can be revisited to meet the demands of the format