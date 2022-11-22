CHANGE LANGUAGE
Saikat Ghosh

Saikat Ghosh has seven years of experience in covering sports for various media houses such as Indian Express.com, Press Trust of India and CNN-News18. He currently works for News18.com where he covers cricket for Cricketnext.com. As a desk editor and writer/reporter, he has played a key role in the extensive coverage of two ICC Cricket World Cups, Two T20 World Cups and six IPLs.