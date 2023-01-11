Inspiring story of Lakshmibala Devi of Kolaghat who, despite crossing the age of 102, holds the baton of the world to herself. She could be seen sitting in the market selling vegetables i Kolaghat's New Bazaar.
Civil Engineer Mrinal Bhowmik said the riskiest task in the operation was to complete the work by ensuring the pipelines supplying oil and gas across Delhi and the surrounding settlements were safe
The fish was bought by Shivaji Kabir, a resident of Nainan in South 24 Parganas, at Rs. 26,000 per kg.
The Tamluk subdivision of undivided Midnapore district formed the Tamralipta national government on December 17, 1942, which lasted for about two years till August 31, 1944.