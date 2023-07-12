Special NIA court judge Anil K Bhaskar found them guilty of attempted murder, conspiracy and various other offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the second phase of the trial in the case
The disciples who had come to the crematorium for the last rites of the Sadhvi later ensured that the dog was picked up in a car and dropped off at Vesu, the locality it usually belongs to.
The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust is conducting a mass contact and contribution campaign from January 15 till February 27 for the construction of the grand temple in Ayodhya. And various efforts for fund collection are not only being led by Hindu devotees but people from other religions too.
Sirisha was working as an SI in the Kashibugga police station of Srikakulam district in Andhra Pradesh. Sirisha received the information that an uncertified old man died in Adavi Kothuru area.
As a precautionary measure, India has banned flights from UK till December 31. Apart from this, Covid-19 seems to have dampened the festivities in various places this year. States like Maharashtra have already announced restrictions on New Year celebrations.
The oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Hindustan Petroleum and Bharat Petroleum have revised domestic fuel prices on nine occasions since November 20, following a two-week interval.
While Odisha, West Bengal, Rajasthan have already banned fireworks, more states are likely to join. Delhi has only permitted "green firecrackers". Traders and manufacturers in areas like Sivakasi, however, are lamenting the losses due to the restrictions.